PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A group has started a nationwide petition to change the date of Halloween.

The Halloween & Costume Association wants to move Halloween to the last Saturday of October.

They say eliminating Halloween from falling on a school night would ensure for a “safer, longer, stress-free celebration.”

“I work. She has school the next day. We try to get homework, dinner, squeeze everything in. It’s just too much. The weekend would make it so much easier,” said one mother.

The petition, “Join the Saturday Halloween Movement,” cites darkness as its main safety concern and believes starting the celebration earlier in the day could keep kids safer.

CPT Javier Rodriguez sees some issues with always having Halloween fall on a weekend.

“You’ll have a lot of adult parties and people will forget about the kids,” said Rodriguez. “On the weekday, most people focus on the kids, so maybe it should stay on the weekday.”

According to the petition, 82 percent of parents don’t use high visibility aids on their costume, 63 percent of children don’t carry a flashlight while they trick-or-treat, 65 percent of parents don’t discuss Halloween safety with their children, and 70 percent of parents don’t accompany their children during trick-or-treating.

The group hopes to get at least 10,000 signatures. They currently have more than 7,500 signatures.