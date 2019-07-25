Comments
CAPE MAY COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — The Townsends Inlet Bridge, which was closed for more than 10 months for repairs, is finally opening to traffic. Cape May County officials said Thursday they have completed the replacement of seven deteriorating spans on the bridge.
The Townsends Inlet Bridge is a crucial connector between Sea Isle City and Avalon.
Officials had hoped to reopen the bridge by Memorial Day weekend but bad weather caused construction delays.
The bridge will be free to drivers throughout the weekend. Toll collection will resume on Monday.
You must log in to post a comment.