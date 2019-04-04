



SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (CBS) — You’ll have to wait a bit longer to cross the Townsends Inlet Bridge. The bridge, which connects Sea Isle City and Avalon, was closed in September for repairs.

Initially, crews were scheduled to complete the project by Memorial Day weekend, but officials now say that’s not going to happen.

They say they have encountered “unforeseen conditions” which require “remedial action.”