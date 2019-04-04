



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Crews will begin construction Thursday night on a project to rehabilitate two Schuylkill Expressway viaducts in Philadelphia and Montgomery County. The two-year project will target the 6,120-foot-long structure between Interstate 676 and University Avenue in Center City and a 345-foot-long structure over Route 23 and Arrowmink Creek in West Conshohocken, Montgomery County.

Crews will be repairing or replacing the concrete decks’ expansion joints; repairing deteriorated sections of their concrete decks; rehabilitating numerous piers, columns and other sub-structure components; repairing the viaducts’ drainage systems; and repaving the decks with a concrete overlay.

The construction will require several nightly and daytime weekend closures of stretches of I-76.

Starting Thursday night, I-76 eastbound will be reduced to a single lane between the 30th Street and University Avenue interchanges in Philadelphia during the following hours:

9:00 PM Thursday, April 4, to 5:00 AM Friday, April 5

9:00 PM Friday, April 5, to 10:00 AM Saturday, April 6

9:00 PM Saturday, April 6 to 10:00 AM Sunday, April 7

9:00 PM Sunday, April 7, to 5:00 AM Monday, April 8



Rehabilitation of the I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway) viaduct in Center City Philadelphia

Repairs to the eastbound side of the Center City viaduct are scheduled to be completed in 2019. Repairs to the westbound side of the Center City viaduct will finish in 2020. Click here to view the construction schedule in Philadelphia.

Rehabilitation of the I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway) viaduct in West Conshohocken

Repairs to the structure in West Conshohocken are expected to begin in May or June 2019 and are expected to be completed by November 2019. These repairs will be done using single lane overnight closures seven days a week between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

For information about the project, including each week’s planned lane restrictions and/or closings, visit www.I76viaduct.com.