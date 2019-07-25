PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Let the countdown to the 2019 NFL season begin! The Eagles start Training Camp practices in South Philadelphia Thursday afternoon. Practice begins at 12 p.m. at the NovaCare Complex.
Doug Pederson and Carson Wentz will speak to the media around 1:30 p.m. You can watch their press conferences live on CBSPhilly.com.
The Birds did not allow media access during the player’s arrival to the NovaCare Complex Wednesday but they shared a video on Twitter.
The Eagles open camp with a roster of about 90 players which will get narrowed down to 53 by the time they host the Washington Redskins in the regular season opener on Sept. 8.
CBS3 will have live coverage from Training Camp during this afternoon’s newscasts.
