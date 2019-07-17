



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Eagles training camp begins next week and fans are excited to see their favorite team back in action. The Eagles report to training camp on Wednesday, July 24 and the team will have a closed practice on July 25.

The Birds are having one practice open to the public on Aug. 4, at Lincoln Financial Field beginning at 7 p.m.

The festivities will be part of Military Appreciation Night.

This year, the team is charging $10 per ticket for training camp and the proceeds will be donated to the Eagles Autism Challenge.

Eagles Fans Upset After Team Announces Only One Public Practice At Lincoln Financial Field During Training Camp

In addition to watching the Birds practice, fans can participate in other free activities, including alumni autographs, interactive games, face painting, photo opportunities, and more.

Parking for the public practice is free.

The rest of training camp will be at the NovaCare Complex. They will either have closed or private practices. For the full training camp schedule visit the Philadelphia Eagles website.

The private practices will be open to select fans, including season ticket members, charitable organizations, and corporate partners.