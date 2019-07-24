PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The U.S. Women’s National Team is bringing their Victory Tour to Philadelphia. Fans will get to see Megan Rapinoe, Julie Ertz, Carli Lloyd and the rest of the World Cup champs at Lincoln Financial Field on Aug. 29 as they take on Portugal.
— U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 24, 2019
Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, July 30 at 10 a.m. through ussoccer.com. Those ordering groups of 20 or more can order directly through the website on Wednesday, July 31 at 10 a.m.
The U.S. women’s soccer team will face Portugal a second time on Sept. 3 in St. Paul, Minnesota, during their Victory Tour.
The U.S. defeated the Netherlands in the World Cup final in France earlier this month.
