By Lesley Van Arsdall
Filed Under:Local TV, USA Women's Soccer


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After the United States Women’s National Soccer Team beat the Netherlands to win the World Cup on Sunday, Megan Rapinoe said, “I don’t think we have anything else to say.” That may be true because their play did all the talking and it’s clear, millions of youngsters were listening.

The women’s team did not just walk off the field in France as back-to-back champions, but as a group that has inspired multiple generations.

USWNT Jersey Sales Setting Records For Nike, Fanatics

This team was unique in so many ways, full of personality, passion, and diversity.

Watch the video above to hear how some young soccer players were inspired by the championship team.

