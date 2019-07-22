



COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Power lines completely wiped out by giant trees. That was the scene many times over in South Jersey Monday night after powerful storms swept through.

“It was kind of surreal to watch the whole thing,” homeowner Peter Shaw said.

Shaw and his 15-year-old son were home on Cambridge Road in Cherry Hill when high winds forced their tree to come crashing down.

“As it started to rain, the wind kicked up and me and my son were looking out the front window and I called him over and I said, ‘hey look’ and I could see the sidewalk start to buckle. And then, next thing you know, the whole tree just fell right over.”

More downed trees from high winds, this time in Collingswood, NJ on Crestmont Terrace; power knocked out in this neighborhood; @GovMurphy says 300,000 in New Jersey lost power from storm@CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/5JhUQ64W0t — Chantee Lans CBS Philadelphia (@ChanteeLans) July 23, 2019

Heavy rain and strong winds also caused problems in Downtown Camden, where street signals malfunctioned. It was dangerous for some drivers.

“Tree branches are falling all around me and then I get to this one telephone pole and this wire, I saw it snap right off the pole and it was arching like this and I was afraid it was going to hit my car,” Donna Shaw said.

Ominous clouds hovered over South Jersey all evening.

Over in Collingswood, on Crestmont Terrace, multiple trees fell over, also blocking the street and damaged a home.

“Another branch fell on one of our cars. We didn’t even hear it, the back window’s completely little tiny beads,” homeowner Kathleen Volk Miller said. “The back window was blown out completely and we didn’t even hear that happening because the trees were so loud.”

HAPPENING NOW: Large tree falls down, ripping up sidewalk and bringing down power lines in Cherry Hill, NJ neighborhood, many now without power @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/vqgkwT56Jg — Chantee Lans CBS Philadelphia (@ChanteeLans) July 23, 2019

Volk Miller is one of many on the block without power. She packed up and will return when the power is restored.

“I think they’ll attend to this situation quickly, but they’re probably going to shut off the live wires and not reboot that. So I think it’s going to be a long time,” she said.

Neighbors are waiting for crews to remove the tree. There have been no reports of any injuries in South Jersey.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy issued a statement on the widespread power outages Monday night.

“Our administration is tracking the outages across New Jersey that have resulted in over 300,000 blackouts caused by this evening’s line of powerful storms,” Murphy said. “The Board of Public Utilities is working closely with utilities and requesting mutual assistance in the assessment and restoration effort, which may take up to several days for some customers. We urge all residents without power to make sure their outage is called in and to keep clear of downed lines. Residents in need of a cooling center or other shelter should call 2-1-1 for the location nearest to them.”

A tree was toppled along Boathouse Row near Kelly Drive.

