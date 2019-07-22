



UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — You’ve heard the advice many times on these dangerous hot days: check on your elderly loved ones and neighbors. Well one person did just that and police say she may have saved her best friend’s life.

In this tremendous heat, it may be life-saving to have a friend.

“Check in on your neighbor. Especially if they’re elderly, they can’t survive in this environment,” Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood said.

Upper Darby police say 95-year-old June Leonhardt was in bed for as long as four days during this heat wave with no air conditioning and no circulation.

A friend of 60 years, who asked us to not identify her, hadn’t heard from Leonhardt for several days.

The two speak on the phone most mornings, but after a prolonged absence, the 94-year-old friend dialed 911 Sunday afternoon.

“I saw the cops come down and knock. She wasn’t answering, they went in the back door and got her out,” neighbor Denise Prestileo said.

Police say Leonhardt was so weak upon arrival she was unable to reach her phone.

“I hope she’s OK. Been a neighbor for 20 years — my parents live here. I hope she’s OK,” neighbor Scott Garr said. “She’s independent, she does her own food shopping, she goes to church.”

Leonhardt was transported to Delaware County Memorial Hospital, according to police, where she was re-hydrated.

“Without the phone call from this woman, the victim probably would have died. There’s no doubt about it,” Chitwood said.

Upper Darby police have been in contact with the 94-year-old best friend. She told Eyewitness News she’s overwhelmingly relieved to hear her friend is still alive.

