SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — Police say they were able to stop an unmanned runaway boat after its driver fell into the water. Officials said a mother and her two children were riding on the Indian River Bay when the driver lost control of the boat.
The people were “thrown off” the boat, which was pulling a tube.
The empty boat sailed in circles until a police boat pulled up next to it and an officer hit the kill switch. No one was hurt.
