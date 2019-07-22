PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –Thousands are without power after severe storms hit the area on Monday afternoon. High winds also toppled trees in the area.
Officials say more than 34,000 PECO customers are without power in Pennsylvania. More than 19,000 PSE&G customers are without power in New Jersey.
A flash flood warning is in effect for much of the area until 9:30 p.m. Severe thunderstorm warnings were in effect for the region earlier in the afternoon.
@NWS_MountHolly 70 mph pic.twitter.com/kTPll9wg2n
— Elie Wildman (@eliewildman) July 22, 2019
A tree was toppled along Boathouse Row near Kelly Drive.
@CBSPhilly Wilmington, DE pic.twitter.com/f5tY7p3Zet
— Courtney Fox (@see_foxxy) July 22, 2019
Trees are down and power at fort dix. @LaurenCBS3 @CBSPhilly @NWS_MountHolly pic.twitter.com/ibB9eFgCoE
— JONATHAN PEREZ (@princejonathan_) July 22, 2019
