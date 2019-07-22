WEATHER ALERT:Severe Storms, Winds Knock Out Power For Thousands, Topple Trees Across Delaware Valley
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –Thousands are without power after severe storms hit the area on Monday afternoon. High winds also toppled trees in the area.

Officials say more than 34,000 PECO customers are without power in Pennsylvania. More than 19,000 PSE&G customers are without power in New Jersey.

A flash flood warning is in effect for much of the area until 9:30 p.m. Severe thunderstorm warnings were in effect for the region earlier in the afternoon.

A tree was toppled along Boathouse Row near Kelly Drive.

