By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police arrested 11 demonstrators during a climate change protest in Center City on Monday. They were among dozens who staged sit-ins at the Pennsylvania Democratic Party office near City Hall.

The activists with Sunrise Movement are demanding party members publicly endorse a climate debate.

The Democratic National Committee will vote on whether to host the debate on Aug. 22.

