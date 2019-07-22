Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police arrested 11 demonstrators during a climate change protest in Center City on Monday. They were among dozens who staged sit-ins at the Pennsylvania Democratic Party office near City Hall.
The activists with Sunrise Movement are demanding party members publicly endorse a climate debate.
The Democratic National Committee will vote on whether to host the debate on Aug. 22.
