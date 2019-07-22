GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Gloucester Township police are looking for leads after a rash of motorcycle and wave runner thefts. Last Thursday and Friday, three motorcycles and three WaveRunners were stolen at various locations throughout the township and they believe at least the WaveRunner thefts are connected.

Thomas Ross, who lives on Woodland Avenue in Blackwood, said his WaveRunner and trailer were stolen right out of his driveway just a few hours after he got done riding it.

“I’m mad, I worked hard to buy that and this is ruining my summer,” says Ross.

Thomas Bent, who lives on Bittersweet Drive in Blackwood, had the same thing happen to him on Friday morning, right after his wife left the house around 7 a.m.

“They obviously know when people are home and had this planned,” says Bent, adding that his trailer had a hitch lock and his WaveRunner had a separate cable lock.

Gloucester Township police stepped up patrols this past weekend around homes where they saw personal watercraft and are warning residents to keep them out of sight or pinned behind other vehicles.

“Make it as inconvenient as possible for someone to steal them,” says Capt. Brendan Barton.

Police are looking at other similar recent reports of stolen personal watercraft in nearby towns to determine if they are related.

As of now, they do not have a description of the thieves or their getaway vehicle.