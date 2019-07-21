



COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (CBS) — It was an emotional day in Cooperstown as the late Phillies great Roy Halladay was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. His wife, Brandy, accepted his plaque and delivered an emotional speech during the induction ceremony Sunday afternoon.

“I knew I was going to cry at some point. It’s overwhelming the amount of people here today,” Brandy said. “I’m so grateful you’re here. I can’t tell you how many hugs I’ve gotten. They have extended so much love and friendship. I’m so grateful.

“The thank yous should and could go on for days. There are not enough words to thank you. I say it a lot, but it takes a village.”

Every July, baseball’s greatest legends gather in Cooperstown as new members of the Hall of Fame are inducted into the sport’s most hallowed institution.

Halladay is a member of the class of 2019.

The 40-year-old pitching ace was killed in a plane crash in November 2017.

“I think Roy would want everyone to know that people are not perfect. We are imperfect and flawed in one way or another,” Brandy said. “We all struggle, but with hard work, humility and dedication, imperfect people can still have perfect moments.

“Roy was blessed in his life and his career to have perfect moments, but I believe they were only possible because of the man he strived to be, the teammate that he was and the people he was so blessed to be on the field with.”

Halladay spent 12 seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays from 1998-2009 and his final four MLB seasons with the Phillies, from 2010-2013.

He enters the Hall of Fame without a logo on his cap out of respect for the Blue Jays and the Phillies, two cities that he loved.

Today is the day. Thank you, Doc 💙 Your legacy lives on in Cooperstown. #DocHOF pic.twitter.com/KzEaI8A8yr — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 21, 2019

During his 16-year career, Halladay was an eight-time All-Star, a two-time Cy Young winner and has the most completed games (67) in MLB from 1998-2013.

Though his time in Philadelphia was short, Doc had several moments that Phillies fans will hang onto forever.

Roy Halladay’s Top 5 Moments With The Philadelphia Phillies

In 2010, he became just the second pitcher in MLB history to throw a no-hitter in the postseason. It was also his first career postseason start.

“He was a true competitor ready to do whatever it took to give his team the best chance to win,” Brandy said. “I think Roy would rather be remembered who he was, not how he performed on the field. I am so humbled to say thank you to all of you on Roy’s behalf.”

He also pitched a perfect game that season against the Florida Marlins.

The class of 2019 also includes Mariano Rivera, Lee Smith, Edgar Martinez, Harold Baines and Mike Mussina.