



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Roy Halladay will be remembered as one of the greatest pitchers in Major League Baseball history as the former Phillie and Blue Jay will be posthumously inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday. Halladay tragically died in November 2017 at the age of 40 when his small plane he was piloting crashed into the Gulf of Mexico.

During his 16-year career, Halladay was an eight-time All-Star pitcher for the Toronto Blue Jays (1998-2009) and the Philadelphia Phillies (2010-2013). He won the Cy Young Award in 2003 and 2010.

Here are his top five moments as a Phillie, as we look back on one of the most dominant runs in Philadelphia sports history.

5. Opening Day 2010

In his first start with the Phils, Halladay allowed just one run in seven innings with nine strikeouts against the Nationals.

4. 2010 Clinching Win For First Postseason Appearance

In September 2010, the Phillies looked to their ace Roy Halladay to lead the way to clinch the team’s fourth straight National League East Division crown. The two-hit shutout gave Halladay his first trip to the playoffs.

3. Cy Young Winner

Halladay won the NL Cy Young award in 2010, compiling a 21-10 record with a 2.44 ERA.

2. NLDS No-Hitter

On Oct. 6, 2010, Halladay, pitching in his first-ever postseason game, hurled a no-hitter against the Cincinnati Reds in Game 1 of the NLDS. Out of his 104 pitches thrown, 79 were for strikes. It was the second no-hitter pitched in postseason history.

1. Perfect Game

On May 29, 2010, Halladay threw the 20th perfect game in Major League history, blanking the Florida Marlins.

When Halladay’s election was announced, his wife, Brandy Halladay, said that his plaque will enter the Hall of Fame without a team logo on the hat, out of respect for both the Phillies as well as the Blue Jays.