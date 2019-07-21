OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Ocean City’s Mayor is reminding residents and beachgoers that feeding seagulls in the New Jersey shore town is against the law. In a letter on the town’s website Mayor Jay Gillian reiterated this notion as he says the birds have become very aggressive and are posing a public safety hazard.
“Some people think it’s funny to feed the gulls and see them swarm. For the health and safety of both animals and humans, this must stop,” Mayor Gillian said. “Feeding gulls and wildlife in Ocean City is against the law.”
He would go on to say that he is urging boardwalk vendors to provide its customers with enclosed containers for takeout orders.
“The administration will work with boardwalk merchants to explore the feasibility of netting, noise and other ways to prevent them from pilfering food,” he stated.
The mayor also pleaded with parents to understand that the birds can attempt to steal food out of their children’s hands.
Mayor Gillian also said residents and visitors should not hit or throw things at the birds, however, they can help by keeping food away from them.
