OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Ocean City has been voted New Jersey’s “Favorite Beach” for the 11th consecutive year. Beachgoers voted on the best beach through an online poll that only allowed them to vote once.
Representatives of the N.J. Sea Grant Consortium revealed the winners last week on the Ocean City Music Pier.
The survey was introduced in 2008 to show pride in and promote a friendly competition between New Jersey’s favorite beach towns.
In recent years, Ocean City has also been named “Best Beach in America” and “Best Beach” in other statewide polls.
“‘America’s Greatest Family Resort’ has also been recognized for its boardwalk, downtown, ecotourism, family destinations, women-owned businesses and more,” Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce said in a statement.
Here is the full list of winners:
Overall:
- Ocean City
- Margate
Atlantic County:
- Margate
- Brigantine
- Atlantic City
- Longport
- Ventnor
Cape May County:
- Ocean City
- Wildwood Crest
- Sea Isle City
- Cape May
- Wildwood
Monmouth County:
- Asbury Park
- Spring Lake
- Sandy Hook – Gateway National Recreation Area
- Belmar
- Ocean Grove
Ocean County:
- Seaside Heights
- Point Pleasant Beach
- Beach Haven
- Island Beach State Park
- Barnegat Light