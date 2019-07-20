



WILMINGTON, Del (CBS) — Two people have died after a shooting at a nursing home in Wilmington, police say. The incident happened shortly after 1 p.m. at ManorCare Health Services-Wilmington located at 700 Foulk Road on Saturday.

Police say an 82-year-old man and a 79-year-old woman were found dead upon arrival after responding to reports of a shooting shortly after 1 p.m.

The woman was a resident of ManorCare, officials say.

The cause of death remains under investigation.

Residents were evacuated after the shooting and officials have since deemed the building safe.

CBS3 spoke with about 30 family members awaiting word from the nursing home on the status of their loved ones.

“Everybody’s worried and concerned just like you would be if there’s an active shooter where your relative would be staying,” Donna Taylor, of Townsend, Delaware, said. “We’re worried and concerned and waiting to hear from a spokesperson.”

Tyi Ellison, of Wilmington, told CBS3 she doesn’t know where her mother is.

“No one knows how their family is,” Ellison said. “We haven’t been notified. They don’t have a phone tree. We know nothing.”

Another concerned family member says they’re not concerned about safety issues at the nursing home.

“You have to be concerned about the safety issues because someone was able to talk in with a gun and do what he did while everyone else is working,” Arlene Eaddy-Beard, of Wilmington, said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

CBS3’s Dan Koob contributed to this report.