WEATHER ALERT:Excessive Heat Warning In Effect For Entire Region Until 10 p.m. Sunday
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Warminster news


WARMISNTER, Pa. (CBS) — A man has been arrested after police say witnesses pulled him off a naked woman screaming for help Saturday morning in Warminster. Police found 30-year-old Gregory Green inside a car with the victim in the Rosemore Shopping Center parking lot.

Police say Green was found in the car naked with the victim unconscious and partially clothed.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

2 People Shot At Wilmington Nursing Home Facility, Delaware State Police Say

Green is facing rape and sexual assault charges, among other related offenses.

He was arraigned and bail was set at 10% of $5 million. He’s being held at Bucks County Prison.

Comments