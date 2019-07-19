



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bryce Harper has been a member of the Phillies for just a few months, but the superstar right fielder has endeared himself to the Phillie Phanatic. On Thursday, Harper decided to breakout a Phanatic headband.

Harper posted this to his Instagram page with the caption, “So Phanatical.”

This is the latest way he paid tribute to the mascot.

In his first game with the Phillies, Harper wore a pair of cleats with the Phanatic’s face on them.

This was followed by the star gifting a special real version of the cleats for the Phanatic’s birthday in April.

In the offseason, Harper signed a 13-year contract with the Phillies and so far it looks like he has gotten off on the right foot with the Phanatic