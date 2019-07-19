WEATHER ALERT:Excessive Heat Warning In Effect For Entire Region Until 10 p.m. Sunday
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMFamily Feud
    09:30 AMFamily Feud
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    View All Programs
By Erik Chambliss
Filed Under:Bryce Harper, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Phillies, Phillie Phanatic


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bryce Harper has been a member of the Phillies for just a few months, but the superstar right fielder has endeared himself to the Phillie Phanatic. On Thursday, Harper decided to breakout a Phanatic headband.

Harper posted this to his Instagram page with the caption, “So Phanatical.”

View this post on Instagram

SO Phanatical.🤘🏻

A post shared by Bryce Harper (@bryceharper3) on

This is the latest way he paid tribute to the mascot.

In his first game with the Phillies, Harper wore a pair of cleats with the Phanatic’s face on them.

View this post on Instagram

Whose kicks are more 🔥?

A post shared by phillies (@phillies) on

This was followed by the star gifting a special real version of the cleats for the Phanatic’s birthday in April.

(Credit: Philadelphia Phillies)

In the offseason, Harper signed a 13-year contract with the Phillies and so far it looks like he has gotten off on the right foot with the Phanatic

Erik Chambliss

Comments