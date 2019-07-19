PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bryce Harper has been a member of the Phillies for just a few months, but the superstar right fielder has endeared himself to the Phillie Phanatic. On Thursday, Harper decided to breakout a Phanatic headband.
Harper posted this to his Instagram page with the caption, “So Phanatical.”
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 18, 2019
This is the latest way he paid tribute to the mascot.
In his first game with the Phillies, Harper wore a pair of cleats with the Phanatic’s face on them.
This was followed by the star gifting a special real version of the cleats for the Phanatic’s birthday in April.
In the offseason, Harper signed a 13-year contract with the Phillies and so far it looks like he has gotten off on the right foot with the Phanatic
