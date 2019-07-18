



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you were watching the Phillies game Wednesday night, you may have caught a quick moment of kindness. It was all thanks to a foul ball hit by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

A 9-year-old boy was caught on camera picking up that foul ball and without thinking twice, he gave it to another boy who he thought wanted it more than he did.

City of Brotherly Love pic.twitter.com/yGJnIzqKW6 — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 18, 2019

It was the top of the fifth inning when Dodgers infielder David Freese hit the ball into the stands. Both boys went running for it, including Frankie McLaughlin, of Northeast Philly.

“I saw him running up and didn’t know it was him,” Frankie said.

But the 11-year-old was a second too late.

“I was like ‘oh, dangit, I missed it,'” Frankie said.

The other boy, 9-year-old Jayden Ham, of Easton, got to the ball first. But Jayden already had another foul ball and didn’t think twice about giving this one right to Frankie.

“He was very excited. His mom was laughing because she was excited. And he was like ‘thank you, bro,'” Jayden said.

So in return, Frankie gave a big hug to Jayden, who he never met before. It warmed the hearts of fans watching the game at home.

“It feels good,” Jayden said.

And on Thursday, Eyewitness News learned it was Jayden’s first game. Now the kindness between the two kids created a new friendship.

“Usually if you were never at a game before, you wouldn’t give a random kid a ball. You would keep it. Even if you had two, you know? It’s still really nice, even if it wasn’t his first game to give another kid a ball,” Frankie said.

Jayden tells us the Phillies gave him another ball after his good deed. Both boys say they want to have their baseballs signed by Bryce Harper. Harper says he is open to meeting his two biggest fans.

The Phillies have reached out to both boys to offer them free tickets to another game.