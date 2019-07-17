  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Phillies, Philadelphia Phillies news


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It is hot and it is wet in Philadelphia on Wednesday, a combination that makes for uncomfortable conditions to watch a ballgame. During the Phillies’ rain delay against the Los Angeles Dodgers, a fan ran onto the field at Citizens Bank Park and used the tarp as his own personal Slip `N Slide.

The fan was arrested after being chased down by the security guards.

You can watch the video below, via @OtterHooligan.

The man’s name has not been released.

The game was delayed in the top of the third inning with the Dodgers leading 1-0. The game is still delayed at the time of publication.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s