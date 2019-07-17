Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It is hot and it is wet in Philadelphia on Wednesday, a combination that makes for uncomfortable conditions to watch a ballgame. During the Phillies’ rain delay against the Los Angeles Dodgers, a fan ran onto the field at Citizens Bank Park and used the tarp as his own personal Slip `N Slide.
The fan was arrested after being chased down by the security guards.
You can watch the video below, via @OtterHooligan.
The man’s name has not been released.
The game was delayed in the top of the third inning with the Dodgers leading 1-0. The game is still delayed at the time of publication.