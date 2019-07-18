PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Eagles great Donovan McNabb shared an encouraging message with children Thursday morning at the Kroc Center of Philadelphia in the city’s Nicetown neighborhood. The former quarterback met with the center’s day campers, played basketball and treated them to pizza.
McNabb’s advice for the excited group of young people?
Plan for the future.
“For me it’s trying to relay the message to these kids that anything is possible if you put your hard work and dedication toward it, being prepared,” McNabb said. “There’s nothing wrong with that. It’s a message I’ve tried to send to the older guys and girls is to have a plan.
“I have four kids of my own running around, but from all ages, to get a chance to just spend time with them, interact. Didn’t get a chance to eat any pizza with them, but they enjoyed the pizza and pineapples. But more importantly bring a smile to their face.”
McNabb says he felt at home back in Philadelphia.
He does similar outreach events in his hometown of Chicago and where he lives now in Arizona.
