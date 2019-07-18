Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A report of a fire in a trash chute at a Philadelphia high rise was followed by a dramatic scene that played out high above ground. Chopper 3 was there as a man scaled down the side of the 19-story building on Busti Street in West Powelton.
The man climbed down with a crowd of onlookers, firefighters and police watching from below. It’s unclear why the man chose to leave the building that way.
There did not appear to be any significant smoke or flames at the time.
Officials say at least two people were taken to the hospital.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.