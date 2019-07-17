PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A manhunt is underway after a double shooting in Logan. Police say two people were shot in the legs on the 4900 block of North Broad Street around 1:30 a.m.
The victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Eyewitnesses told police about a silver or gold van near the scene and when police approached the van it took off at a high speed.
The officers who were in pursuit believe the van was going in access of 100 miles per hour, it was going through red lights, driving very, very recklessly, since it was going at a high rate of speed the officers lost sight [of the vehicle],” Chief Insp. Scott Small said.
Police believe nearby security cameras could help them identify the gunman.