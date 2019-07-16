Comments
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Camden early Tuesday morning. Police say the sexual assault occurred around 4 a.m. on the 600 block of Kaighn Avenue in Camden.
Police say the victim had spent time with the suspect earlier in the evening prior to the sexual assault.
Police say the suspect is a black man between the ages of 30 and 40. He is approximately 5-foot-3 and has a thin to medium build.
Police released the below sketch of the suspect Tuesday.
He was last seen wearing a white tank top and a black baseball hat with medium-length dreadlocks.
If you have any information, call police at 856-757-7042.