



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A City of Philadelphia department is making sure children have a swimsuit to stay cool at city public pools this summer. There are some parents who just don’t have the money to buy their kid a bathing suit, so Parks and Recreation is stepping in to make sure all city kids have one to have fun at the pool.

This hot day for many turned into a fun pool day for kids at 26th and Master Streets in North Philadelphia, but slipping down a slide and jumping into the water is only allowed if you’re wearing a proper bathing suit.

The Parks and Rec department found out not every kid owns one.

“We have kids throughout the city who can’t afford swimsuits,” department spokesperson Alain Joinville said.

The department started collecting swimsuits plus towels and goggles from donors. More than 400 suits have been given away so far and the kids are grateful. The city also offers free swimming lessons.

CBS3 found people beating the heat in other ways, like one woman who just missed her bus in Fairmount.

“It is too hot to be standing here for the bus, I’m kinda like peeking out,” Tiyhera Green said. “This is my only tad bit of shade.”

The dog days of summer are in full swing, like in Rittenhouse Square.

“Too hot for the dogs and it’s only gonna get hotter,” dog walker Deborah Williams said.

Over in Old City, some old-fashioned ice cream at Franklin Fountain is the best way to beat the heat.

“It’s fantastic,” Sam Degennaro said. “It really hits the spot on a day like this.”