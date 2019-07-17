WEATHER ALERT:Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Philadelphia, Surrounding Area Until 10 PM
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, Philadelphia Weather


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 10 p.m. for Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Strong storms are expected to move into the western portion of our region by 6 p.m.

(credit: CBS3)

The area is at risk for gusty winds, torrential downpours and frequent lightning. As of right now, the threat for hail and an isolated tornado remains low.

LATEST FORECAST

There is also a flash flood watch in effect for the region until late tonight. Heavy rain will increase the risk for flash flooding. Remember, low-lying areas flood first and do not drive into flood waters.

(credit: CBS3)

The heat indices for the area Wednesday have been above 100 degrees. On Thursday, our high temperature will be about 90 with a chance of scattered downpours and storms throughout the day.

We can expect this weekend to feel even hotter. We are under an excessive heat warning until Sunday at 10 p.m. as high humidity lingers and temperatures stay above 90 for the area.

(credit: CBS3)

On Friday, the high will reach 97 and heat indices will be above 100 again. Saturday will have a high of 100 and feels-like temperatures will be up to 115 degrees.

Make sure that you stay hydrated, only go outside if you have to, and remember your pets over the next few days. It only takes 10 minutes for a car to become dangerously hot. Our relief from the heat will not be until next week.

CBS3’s Sloane Haines reports.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s