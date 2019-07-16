



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Meek Mill walked out of a Philadelphia courtroom Tuesday with no resolution as he fights to overturn criminal convictions. It’s the latest in a long legal battle for the Philadelphia rapper.

Mill has been waiting for this day for a long time. He’s been on probation for more than a decade. But both his defense attorneys and prosecutors agree he should get a new trial.

Mill walked into State Superior Court in Society Hill Tuesday, saying very little. But Mill’s attorneys had plenty to say to a three-judge panel at Tuesday’s hearing.

His attorneys argued his decade-old drug and weapon convictions should be overturned, saying the officer who testified against Mill had credibility issues. Then prosecutors told the judges they agree.

Van Jones is working to reform prisons with The Reform Alliance.

“Meek Mill should have never been convicted in the first place. Both sides of this case put forward multiple credible reasons that there should be a new trial. No judge disputed a single claim from either side,” Jones said.

Mill, a Philadelphia native and rapper, spent months in prison last year for violating his parole. On Tuesday, Mill told CBS This Morning’s Gayle King he now wants to change the prison system for others.

“The work I want to do is actually make a smart probation and parole act where you can gain your life back and get your life back on track, not just be caught up in a loop and going in and outta the system,” Mill told King.

The three-judge panel is expected to decide if Mill’s convictions should be thrown out in the coming weeks.

In early August, a docu-series is coming out on Amazon.

Mill is also busy preparing for a tour. He’ll perform in Philly in September.