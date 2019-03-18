



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Meek Mill’s fight for criminal justice reform is coming to your TV. “Free Meek,” an upcoming documentary series, will premiere later this year exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

The series will follow Mill and his fight for exoneration after serving time in prison for violating probation, and his continued work to reform the criminal justice system.

City Of Philadelphia Designates March 14 As ‘Meek Mill Day’

Mill’s prison sentence prompted a nationwide debate about the justice system and the fairness of sentencing standards.

The series promises to “give viewers unprecedented access to the star’s life, career and criminal justice odyssey, while demonstrating the negative effects long tail probation is having on urban communities of color.”

Mill shared a trailer for the series Monday on Twitter, writing, “#FreeMeek explores my life and the flaws in the criminal justice system that have haunted me and others like me.”

The rapper’s dedication was recently recognized by the city of Philadelphia when March 14 was recently designated as “Meek Mill Day.”

The series will be available for streaming in more than 200 countries and territories and is produced by Roc Nation and The Intellectual Property Corporation.