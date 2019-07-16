Comments
DOVER, Del. (AP) – A law in Delaware that raises the legal age for smoking and buying tobacco products goes into effect Tuesday. Gov. John Carney signed the law in April, which increases the legal smoking age from 18 to 21.
The Delaware News Journal reports the law prohibits retailers from selling and adults from purchasing tobacco for minors.
There’s a $1,000 fine for breaking the new law. The legislation comes as health officials say youth vaping has hit epidemic levels.
