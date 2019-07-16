PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Commuters will soon have to shell out more money to drive on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission approved Tuesday a 6% toll increase for 2020 for both E-ZPass and cash customers.

The toll increase will go into effect on Jan. 5 on all sections and extensions, excluding three western Pennsylvania cashless toll facilities.

“Since 2007, the commission has increased tolls annually to maintain its aging roads and make good on a funding obligation required by two state laws, Act 44 of 2007 and Act 89 of 2013,” Pennsylvania Turnpike Commissioner CEO Mark Compton said. “As a result, the commission has delivered $6.6 billion in toll-backed funding to PennDOT in the last dozen years.”

The most-common toll for a passenger vehicle next year will increase from $1.40 to $1.50 for E-ZPass customers and from $2.30 to $2.50 for cash customers. The most common toll for a Class-5 tractor-trailer will increase from $3.70 to $4.00 for E-ZPass and from $16.30 to $17.30 for cash. The cashless toll at the westbound Delaware River Bridge will increase from $5.30 to $5.70 for E-ZPass customers and from $7.20 to $7.70 for those who use PA Turnpike TOLL BY PLATE.