PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A new report ranks Philadelphia the fifth most stressed city in the United States. WalletHub released its 2019 Most & Least Stressed Cities in America report on Monday.
The study found that money, followed by work, family and relationships are the leading causes of stress in the United States.
Researchers compared more than 180 cities breaking down the rankings into groups that include work stress, financial stress, family stress and health and safety stress.
Philadelphia ranked No. 5 overall on the most stressed cities list.
Detroit, Michigan, Cleveland, Ohio, and Newark, New Jersey were ranked the top three most stressed cities.
Newark also ranked No. 2 in lowest median credit score and lowest average hours of sleep per night.
Fremont, California was named the least stressed city.