PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In its third year, the U.S. News & World Report’s Best States report used more than 70 metrics and thousands of data points to capture how the 50 states best serve their residents across eight main categories, including health care, education, economy, and infrastructure. The report also includes an overall ranking of the Best States.
In the overall rankings, New Jersey came in at 12th, Delaware placed 23rd and Pennsylvania ranked the 41st best state in the country.
New Jersey ranked fourth in public safety, second in education, fifth in air and water quality and third in public health.
Delaware had the eighth-best economy and was ranked sixth in healthcare quality, but was in the bottom half in air and water quality coming in at 46th.
As for Pennsylvania, the state was ranked 10th in both education and affordability but was ranked 44th in economy and 43rd in infrastructure.
Washington, New Hampshire, Minnesota, Utah, and Vermont made up the top five.
Louisiana was the worst state, preceded by Alabama, Mississippi, West Virginia, and New Mexico.