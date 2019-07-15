



PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has asked the police department to increase its presence at parks and recreation events following the second mass shooting in a month at a city playground. On Saturday night, two men opened fire at a crowded west Philadelphia playground where a cookout and basketball tournament were taking place, injuring seven people.

On Father’s Day weekend, a 24-year-old man was killed and five people were wounded at a playground in another part of the city.

A Kenney spokeswoman says the mayor has asked for a greater police presence at all parks and recreation events that require a permit through the end of the summer.

The weekend shooting remains under investigation. Police say that at least 20 shots were fired, and that no officer was assigned to the event.

On Sunday, the community gathered at The Met to talk about solutions to the gun violence epidemic following the playground shooting.

Speakers said the problem boils down to the perception of young men of color, a lack of opportunity and jobs.

“You tell them they’re a gangster, they’re going to believe,” one person said. “You tell them they’re an animal, they’re going to believe, and you act accordingly.”

In addition to increased patrols at summer events, neighbors want more surveillance cameras.

