



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for two men who allegedly opened fire at a playground and injured seven people in the Overbrook section of the city. The incident happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday at Baker Playground located at 5433 Lansdowne Avenue in Overbrook.

Police say two armed men fired into a crowd while a basketball game and party were going on.

Officials say six men and one woman between the ages of 16 and 31 were in rushed to area hospitals in stable condition mainly suffering injuries to the arms and legs. A 16-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

“Apparently there were so many people and it was so noisy that when police responded the people on the basketball court were still playing basketball,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said. “They didn’t even know gunshots had been erupted.”

Benjamin Wright was a referee at a basketball game at a city park several years ago when shots rang out.

“Mander Playground was an outlet for guys to grow themselves, show themselves,” Wright said. “I was shot during that job.”

Now Wright wants playgrounds, a place he considers a safe zone for children, to be safer with more cameras installed.

According to the city, about 60% of parks and recreational facilities have cameras.

The Parks and Recreation Department says it is working to install strategically-placed CCTV at all of our parks and recreation sites.

“Are we at a point where we have to police playgrounds at night,” Commissioner Ross questioned.

The first suspect is described as an African American with short hair, between 5-feet-10-inches and six-foot-two- inches tall, wearing a black hoodie and he was between the ages of 19 and 25.

The second man was wearing a black t-shirt, five-feet-six-inches tall.

If you have any information on these suspects contact police immediately.