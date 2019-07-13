PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Seven people are injured after police say they were shot during a neighborhood basketball game in West Philadelphia. The incident happened shortly before 9 p.m. at 54th Street and Lansdowne Avenue in the city’s Overbrook neighborhood on Saturday night.
Police say the victims are between 18 and 32 years old and were rushed to area hospitals in stable condition, most with wound to their arms and legs. One victim was shot multiple times, according to police.
According to police, two men fired into a large crowd where between 200 and 300 people gathered for a basketball game and a party in the area.
The two suspects were not firing at each other, police say. Their motivation remains unknown.
“Apparently there were so many people and it was so loud that the people on the basketball court were still playing basketball,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said. “They didn’t even known gunshots had been erupted.”
Police say they only have information two male suspects anywhere between 18 and 25 years old.
No known arrests have been made at this time.
An investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to contact police at 215-686-3183.
CBS3’s Dan Koob contributed to this report.