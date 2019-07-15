



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a possible case of road rage. The violence led to a deadly shooting in Kensington Monday morning.

It was a fender bender that took a deadly turn. Police responded to a 911 call a little after 4:30 a.m. at the corner of Lee and Ontario Streets in Kensington, where they found one man heavily bleeding from a gunshot would to his arm and another man lying in the street dead.

“We have around him five shell casings, one projectile. We also have a blood trail that runs down Ontario from Lee to Water Street,” Philadelphia Police Capt. George Fuchs said.

A Chevy Malibu appears to be one car involved in a collision that preceded the confrontation. The other vehicle, with two male suspects, sped from he scene minutes after the deadly shooting.

“It appears from the witness we could have a possible accident that initiated the argument and from the argument led to the shooting,” Fuchs said.

Police say the getaway vehicle was caught on surveillance video, the shootout was not. Right now, police are looking for help to identify the men.

Neighbors say they’re sick of the gun violence. Bob Dunn, who has been a block captain for nearly a decade, now finds himself doors from where the latest homicide happened.

And on the other end of his block is a memorial for another homicide just three months ago.

And all along the block is a fresh trail of blood from the victim who was shot in the arm Monday morning.

“It’s horrible, I can’t even get it off, look. They told me I can’t get it off until it dries up. I stay in my house, I don’t come out at night. I’m done. I’m done with this block,” Dunn said.

As of now, police are not releasing the name of the victim or the surveillance video they’ve gathered so far. They are looking for help identifying the suspects who drove off in a gray or silver Ford Taurus or Mercury Sable.

Anyone with information should call police.