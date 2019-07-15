



WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A quick trip to the neighborhood Home Depot for a gift turned into a terrifying experience for Lisa Flowers and her sister Lyonni. The day took a frightening turn when they found a large hangman’s noose made from thick rope dangling from the spool it came from.

“She said do you see it? And I turned around and I don’t think I could move,” Lisa said.

Families Upset After Cemetery Removes Veterans’ Military Flag Standards, Place In Pile On Ground

“It was rage to see something like that,” Lyonni added.

The two women asked for a manager at the store on Millers Road in Wilmington.

Though they say it took some time for him to come.

“He stated to us, this is not what we do, and at the same time he’s talking, he’s reaching into his pocket for a box knife,” said Lisa.

The Flowers sisters say they asked management to check video surveillance, but they were told the cameras didn’t record the incident.

So Lisa shared a Facebook post that has been shared more than 400 times.

“We’ve had some people say, that is a rope that is used for animals and sailors,” she said.

But Lisa says this was meant to scare and frighten.

‘Keep This Hospital Open’: Bernie Sanders Joins Rally In Philadelphia To Protest Hahnemann University Hospital’s Closure

And that it is a symbol that brings back painful memories from our country’s not so distant past.

“My ancestors used to be lynched and hung and it makes me think of that rope hanging from a tree,” she said. “Either someone was just hanging from it or someone was about to be hung from it.”

A Home Depot spokesperson says they are appalled and disturbed by the incident.

However, the Flowers sisters say no one from corporate has contacted them directly.