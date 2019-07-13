PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chickie’s and Pete’s is celebrating National French Fry Day with $1 crabfries for their 5th annual Crabries for Heroes event. All of the sales from Saturday will be donated to charity.
Every $1 spent on crabfries and every $5 spent on Miller Lite Personal Pitchers from 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday will be donated to the Fraternal Order of Police Survivors Fund.
“Police officers need our support, they need everyone’s support,” said Chickie’s & Pete’s founder and Chairman Pete Ciarrocchi. “Officers need to know we have their backs and if something happens to them we will be there to support their families. We are proud to bring back this annual tradition – and hope to break a record this year! The generosity of our customers is astounding.”
Last year, the program raised over $30,000 and this year the restaurant looks to break a record by aiming to raise over $40,000.
For a full list of locations and more information, visit www.chickiesandpetes.com/crabfriesday.