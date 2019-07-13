  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLucky Dog
    09:30 AMDr. Chris Pet Vet
    10:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    10:30 AMHope in the Wild
    11:00 AMTails of Valor
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:chickies and petes, Local, Local TV, Talkers


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chickie’s and Pete’s is celebrating National French Fry Day with $1 crabfries for their 5th annual Crabries for Heroes event. All of the sales from Saturday will be donated to charity.

Every $1 spent on crabfries and every $5 spent on Miller Lite Personal Pitchers from 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday will be donated to the Fraternal Order of Police Survivors Fund.

Flyers Mascot Gritty Rescues Hermit Crab, Promptly Names It After Claude Giroux

“Police officers need our support, they need everyone’s support,” said Chickie’s & Pete’s founder and Chairman Pete Ciarrocchi.  “Officers need to know we have their backs and if something happens to them we will be there to support their families. We are proud to bring back this annual tradition – and hope to break a record this year! The generosity of our customers is astounding.”

Last year, the program raised over $30,000 and this year the restaurant looks to break a record by aiming to raise over $40,000.

For a full list of locations and more information, visit www.chickiesandpetes.com/crabfriesday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s