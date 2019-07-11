Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Everyone’s favorite mascot Gritty got themselves “one of these jawns” on Thursday. One of those jawns is a hermit crab that the Philadelphia Flyers’ mascot cleverly named “Claw’d” – kind of like team captain Claude Giroux.
Don’t worry, either. Gritty doesn’t support hermit crap pet stores. In a follow-up tweet, the orange fellow explained that they support animal adoption.
Yes, “Claw’d” is a rescue hermit crab, Gritty says.
Thursday was a relatively franchise-altering day for the Flyers with Paul Holmgren stepping aside as team president, but Gritty was up to his usual antics.
It’s unclear at this moment if Gritty’s hermit crab had anything to do with Twitter’s widespread outages Thursday afternoon.