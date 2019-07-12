



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A mother and father may be charged after a carjacking in North Philadelphia. Police say the couple and a group of people beat the alleged suspect so badly that he later died.

The couple’s three children were in the car when this happened near 29th and Dauphin Streets around 9 p.m. on Thursday. After the 54-year-old man stole the vehicle, he got stuck in traffic and that’s when the children’s 25-year-old father and other men beat him up.

Police say the mother of the children went to a nearby pizza shop. They say she got out of her car and went inside to talk to her boyfriend, who is the father of her children. However, police say she left the car running and the man stole the car with the kids inside.

The children’s father chased the car down and was able to pull the guy out of the car. Police say that’s when others in the neighborhood joined in and started beating and kicking the man.

He later died at the hospital.

Police say they now need some help finding out who those other people are.

“We’re working on finding out who these other males were that also assaulted the individual that subsequently died. We’re trying to find out who those other individuals are,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police say the assault was captured by a nearby surveillance camera.

CBS3’s Howard Monroe reports.