BREAKING:Pregnant Woman, 8-Year-Old Son Killed After Being Washed Away By Floodwaters In Berks County, Police Say
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man killed a suspect who carjacked his girlfriend outside of a North Philadelphia pizza shop Thursday night. The couple’s three young children were inside the stolen vehicle.

It happened near 29th and Dauphin Streets.

Police say the couple chased down the vehicle and pulled the suspect out, when the man and several others beat up the suspect.

The suspect died from his injuries at Temple University Hospital.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s