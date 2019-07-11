Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man killed a suspect who carjacked his girlfriend outside of a North Philadelphia pizza shop Thursday night. The couple’s three young children were inside the stolen vehicle.
It happened near 29th and Dauphin Streets.
Police say the couple chased down the vehicle and pulled the suspect out, when the man and several others beat up the suspect.
The suspect died from his injuries at Temple University Hospital.
