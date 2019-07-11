



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hundreds of protesters closed down a part of Broad Street on Thursday as they demonstrate in front of Hahnemann University Hospital. Staff members are demanding state and city officials step in to save the hospital.

Part of Broad Street is shut down as hundreds of protesters picketing the closure of Hahnemann University Hospital spills into the street. pic.twitter.com/m1siUOUZUQ — Kimberly Davis CBS3 (@KimberlyDavisTV) July 11, 2019

Demonstrators say this is a life or death situation and they are afraid their patients will die as a result of this closure.

The protest, which started outside the hospital around 11:30 a.m., is made up of members of the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals.

Patients are also here at Hahnemann protesting. An Oncology patient becomes very emotional when she talks about the care she’s received at the hospital, and the relationships she’s formed during her battle with cancer. Many in the crowd are crying. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/cdGA7Qa5qT — Kimberly Davis CBS3 (@KimberlyDavisTV) July 11, 2019

Patients are also out here to join in solidarity with the hospital staff.

Susan Bowes, a nurse at Hahnemann, says the atmosphere inside is very depressing and patients aren’t sure where they will go next once the hospital closes. She says they can find new jobs, but they’re concerned patients won’t be as fortunate when it comes to their health care.

“I’m a nurse and I’m going to find a job, I know that, but I just can’t stop fighting,” Bowes said. “It’s very sad. The nurses here, and you can ask any of our patients, they get great care, they love us, and they’re family and we’re all a family, and it hurts.”

HAPPENING NOW: Hundreds of protestors picketing in an attempt to keep the doors of a Hahnemann University Hospital open. They say it’s a life or death situation for their patients. Live update at noon on @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/fEymfCLdIw — Kimberly Davis CBS3 (@KimberlyDavisTV) July 11, 2019

The protest is expected to last until 1:30 p.m.

There was supposed to be a federal court hearing at the bankruptcy court in Wilmington, Delaware, but that may have been delayed.