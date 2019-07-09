



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hahnemann University Hospital said on Tuesday that as of Friday, July 12, they will stop all non-emergency surgeries and procedures, including child deliveries. The hospital says it is necessary to plan for future surgical procedures and deliveries at another location.

“If you are due to give birth in July and August, we will contact you by phone to help arrange for your admission to another Philadelphia hospital. Currently, Drexel Obstetrics and Gynecology is working closely with Thomas Jefferson, Center City. However, you may deliver your baby in any hospital you choose, and we will coordinate your care with any hospital you designate,” Drexel’s College of Medicine Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology said in a letter to its patients.

According to the department, there are 819 pregnant patients expected to deliver at Hahnemann University Hospital. Phone calls are being placed to all expectant mothers delivering in July and August.

Also on Tuesday, a Philadelphia judge granted an injunction sought by the city to stop the closing of Hahnemann. The injunction stops the hospital from closing without a closure plan authorized by the city health commissioner.