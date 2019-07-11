BREAKING:7-Year-Old Boy Killed, Woman Injured After Being Struck By Vehicle While Crossing White Horse Pike, Prosecutors Say
By Alyssa Adams
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Zach and Julie Ertz continue to take over the city as Philadelphia’s favorite couple. Zach surprised his World Cup champ wife with a dinner in Center City following the USWNT’s World Cup Parade in New York City on Wednesday.

The couple spent the night hanging out with friends at Spice Finch, one of their favorite restaurants, on 17th Street.

Credit: HughE Dillon via Spice Finch

Chef Jen Carroll chose the group’s menu, which included garlic yogurt, beet borani, chicken Kebabs and date truffles.

CBS3 is told date truffles are Zach’s favorite.

For dessert, they had some red, white and blue donuts from Federal Donuts, which they shared with other diners.

Credit: HughE Dillon via Spice Finch

Zach spent almost a month in Paris cheering on his other half at the 2019 FIFA World Cup.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BzoAZ_JAW0m/

