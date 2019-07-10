PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Carli Lloyd made it clear she’s a Philadelphia Eagles fan during her speech at the U.S. Women’s National Team’s World Cup victory parade in New York City on Wednesday. Lloyd was the first of the three co-captains to speak during the parade and after thanking the fans, she let New York City know that even though they’re close to the Jersey girl’s heart, the Eagles are her team.
“I’m a Jersey girl through and through, but New York it’s just as close, even though I’m an Eagles fan down in Philly, fly Eagles fly,” Lloyd said.
Lloyd is teammates with Julie Ertz, who is married to Eagles tight end Zach Ertz.
The USWNT was honored with a parade in New York City following their 2019 World Cup victory.