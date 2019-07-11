



EGG HARBOR CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A community is demanding action after a 7-year-old boy was hit and killed by a truck in Egg Harbor City Wednesday night. Another woman suffered life-threatening injuries. The speed limit on the stretch of the White Horse Pike is 35 mph.

However, people Eyewitness News spoke with say drivers rarely, if ever, obey it. They say these tragedies will continue until they do.

“Oh my god, you can’t even count [the accidents] because it’s like all the time,” said Milka Adams, who witnessed the accident.

Adams says she’s seen a lot of crashes from her front porch on the White Horse Pike, but the worst she says was Wednesday night when a 7-year-old boy was hit and killed.

“Family lost a child, the grandma is in critical — it’s not a good scene at all,” Adams said.

Evidence markers reminded Adams of where the crash occurred.

“We’ve had a lot of accidents here, a lot, it’s nerve-racking to me. What happened last night, it’s not good,” Adams said.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of White Horse Pike and Buffalo Avenue. Thirty-year-old Jorge Rodriguez was arrested and charged for driving without license. He was questioned and released.

“I don’t know exactly what can be done. I do know that its not getting any better,” said Mike Marks, who lives nearby.

Eyewitness News captured many people forced to jaywalk because there are no crosswalks at the location.

“For sure there could be some crosswalks on this road because there’s really no place for you to go,” said Cassandra Dietz, who lives nearby.

Speeding is the other concern.

“I don’t care what time or what day, they don’t go 35,” Adams said.

Eyewitness News went to speak with police about neighbors’ concerns, but were told there was no one to talk to.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call police at 609-965-2901 or the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800.

