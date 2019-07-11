PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two suspects charged in connection with the abduction and murder of an elected official’s grandson were denied bail during a court appearance on Thursday. The men are facing charges in the death of 20-year-old Curtis Jenkins III, the grandson of Camden City Council President Curtis Jenkins.
Thirty-two-year-old Brandon Beverly, of Westville, New Jersey was the first to appear in the cases back to back court hearings.
Beverly is the accused mastermind of Jenkins’ kidnapping and was charged with murder.
Second Suspect Arrested In Robbery Connected To Kidnapping, Murder Of Camden City Council President’s Grandson, Officials Say
Authorities say on the night of June 30, Beverly had Jenkins, who ran a food delivery business, deliver a platter of food, and then allegedly kidnapped him and used a stolen cellphone to make a ransom call that night.
Beverly allegedly became frustrated trying to obtain a ransom and suffocated Jenkins with a plastic bag.
The second hearing was for Jalen Carr. He is accused of taking part in a robbery where the stolen phone used to make the ransom call was obtained.
Both men were denied bail.
Jenkins’ family says his funeral will be Saturday.